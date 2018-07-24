Manani selected to represent Judiciary at SRC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – Jacqueline Manani has been selected to represent the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a fixed term of six years.

The JSC nominated Manani as its representative to the SRC, pursuant to Article 230(2)(b) and (c) of the Constitution.

Manani, who has 16 years of experience, worked as the Director of Legal Services and Chief Commission Counsel at the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Prior to that, she served as an Assisting Counsel to the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board and earlier worked as a Senior Legal Officer at Moi University.

Manani holds a Master of Laws from the University of London, Post Graduate Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law and Bachelor of Laws from Moi University.

She is a registered Certified Public Secretary of Kenya.

Further, the Commission after competitive recruitment, picked Paul Ndemo for the position of Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Ndemo, who has over 20 years of experience, was a Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution at the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

He served as a member of the National Council on the Administration of Justice Special Committee on Reforms, the Taskforce on the Implementation of the Sexual Offences Act 2006 and the Technical Working Group of the Presidential Rapid Response Initiative on Combating Corruption.

He holds a Masters in International Studies from the University of Nairobi, a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi.