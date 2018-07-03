Machakos County Commissioner Matilda Sakwa named NYS boss

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Machakos County Commissioner Matilda Sakwa has been appointed the acting Director General of the National Youth Service (NYS) to replace Richard Ndubai who is facing corruption charges.

State House confirmed the appointment but stated that a statement would be issued by the Public Service, Youth and Gender Ministry later.

Sakwa confirmed to a vernacular radio station in Machakos she had been notified of the appointment and would report on Wednesday.

“I’m moving to NYS to take charge as acting DG from Wednesday. Pray for me. Ojwang will be in charge of the County. I have handed over. It was urgent,” she was quoted saying.

NYS has been on the spotlight lately after more than 40 people were charged over the loss of Sh468 million.

The latest case has seen Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and DG Ndubai arraigned in court over the loss.

The fresh charges come barely three years after the loss of Sh900 million that also led to the dismissal of then Director General Nelson Githinji.

Githinji was also charged alongside several other officials and suppliers, but most of their cases have since been dismissed for lack of evidence.