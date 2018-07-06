Let’s get everyone on board the unity bus, says DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has yet again reiterated his commitment to the ongoing national unity crusade spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying the Jubilee Government is determined to lead a cohesive nation.

Drawing an analogy between the unity initiative and salvation in the biblical context, Ruto has said no one should be left behind in ongoing efforts to unite the nation.

“You know salvation is a good thing. There are those who accept Christ today, others will do so tomorrow but they will all get to heaven. No one gets locked out of heaven because they got saved last,” Ruto said.

“So please, those of you who accepted salvation ahead of others don’t act as roadblocks to those who want salvation today. Let’s accept them in so that we all go to heaven,” he petitioned.

Ruto who was speaking in Bumula where he presented a bus to the Joy Valley Special School said the ruling party’s goal was to reach out to all Kenyans regardless of their political inclinations.

He said all Kenyans must commit to working together for the betterment of the nation.

“The people who joined the Jubilee Party ahead of others did well. We have Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali but we must welcome others who also want to work with the government including the former Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetangula,” Ruto said amid laughter.

He urged supporters of the ruling party to accommodate those willing to work with the government without reservations.

“Jesus did not tell us there’s an accommodation crisis in heaven. He said there’s enough room,” Ruto humorously told the crowd.

In his remarks at the function, Senate Speaker Lusaka commended Ruto for backing the unity agenda birthed on March 9 when President Kenyatta and his former arch-rival Odinga shook hands on the steps of Harambee House after agreeing to a political truce that ended months of civil disobedience.

Odinga’s newfound partnership which President Kenyatta has sparked tensions within the ruling party in recent days with some senior lawmakers accusing some unmanned individuals of scheming against the Deputy President.

Odinga has recently met leaders of India and South Sudan to deliver messages on President Kenyatta’s behalf.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has however downplayed Odinga’s involvement in the country’s diplomacy.

Speaking at her quarterly media briefing on Thursday, Juma said the recent courtesy call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Odinga was nothing out of the ordinary.

“The stature of a former Prime Minister in any country is well guaranteed. Anywhere a former premier goes, certain courtesies are extended to them and so there’s nothing unusual. It would be the same thing with a former Vice President and that is what we shall do when former US President Barack Obama visits the country,” Juma indicated.

She confirmed that Odinga had on a number of occasions delivered messages on behalf of President Kenyatta, including recently to South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, in ongoing efforts to restore peace in the nation.

“It is true the former Prime Minister has delivered messages on behalf of the President including at the funeral of Winnie Mandela,” the CS said.

Odinga’s supporters had prior to the handshake vowed not to recognize Kenyatta’s government over claims that his win in the October 26, 2017 repeat presidential election was fraudulent.

The fourth-time presidential contender staged a self-inauguration ceremony at Uhuru Park on January 30 this year in protest at Kenyatta’s second term installation on November 28.

The mock swearing-in would days later trigger the arrest and deportation to Canada of outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna who commissioned Odinga’s oath.

The State has since disallowed Miguna’s return from Canada after the self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement declined to regularize his Kenyan citizenship which the Immigration Department said he lost upon acquiring dual citizenship.