KWS vets successfully remove tumour on rhino

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – A team of veterinarians from the Kenya Wildlife Services Sunday morning successfully operated on a rhino that had tumour.

A statement from KWS says the team which was dispatched from Nairobi “treated the after it was spotted with a protruding tumour on its genital.”

The veterinary doctors have however remained ‘guarded’ about the likely course of the medical condition.

“Vets say prognosis after treatment is guarded,” read the statement.

The development comes after the country lost 10 rhinos, which died after they were translocated two weeks ago.

The eleventh rhino is under heavy surveillance after it was reportedly attacked by lions.

Fourteen rhinos were initially supposed to be moved, but that was halted following the deaths.

The tragic translocation continues to raise questions from members of the public on a species that has over the years been decimated mostly by poaching for its horns that fetch fortunes in the illegal trade.