Kisumu boda bodas to pay county Sh20 fee daily

, KISUMU,Kenya, Jul 31 – The County Government of Kisumu has announced plans to roll out a revenue collection plan targeting boda bodas.

The County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance Nerry Achar announced the new plan citing that the operators have been undertaking the trade for years without paying revenue.

It is estimated that there are atleast 35,000 boda boda service providers within the county.

Achar says under the new scheme each operator will be required to pay Sh20 daily to be allowed to operate within the county.

He noted that various parties have already been notified and the county government is rolling the plan starting Wednesday.

The operators were urged to join Saccos since the County Government will be dealing with their Saccos to collect their revenues either weekly or monthly.

Those who will not have joined Saccos will be expected to make daily remittance.

Earlier attempts to have the boda boda operators to pay tax hit a snag as they vehemently opposed the idea.