Kibera residents facing eviction to meet roads officials

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A section of Kibera residents facing eviction to pay way for the construction of a road, are scheduled to meet with officials from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Tuesday morning.

The locals had planned a protest to oppose the planned evictions, but they are now saying they will meet the officials for a final word.

Tension remains high in the area amid fears of violence in the eviction process.

KURA plans the construction of a road connecting Ngong Road and Langata Road which will pass through the heart of the Kibera slum.

Some residents maintained they would stay put despite an order for them to vacate houses illegally built near the railway line.

Demonstrations are expected on Ngong Road near Uchumi, Mbagathi Way and the Southern Bypass which border Kibera.

Those planning to use the said roads have been urged to exercise caution and find alternative routes if possible to avoid being caught up in the melee.

The first phase of the demolition began on June 21 at 3am with Kibera residents claiming they were not informed.