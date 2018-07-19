Kibarani-Makupa causeway temporarily closed after train derails

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 19 – Police in Mombasa have been forced to close the Kibarani – Makupa Causeway after a train carrying super petrol derailed Thursday morning.

The Causeway acts as the only public highway linking Mombasa Island to the mainland in the west.

Coast Region Traffic Commandant Emmanuel Okanda told Capital FM News that they have been forced to close the road due to spillage of super petrol after the train derailed.

He said two of the train wagons derailed leading to the oil spillage.

“We have been forced to close that section of the road because of the danger posed by the spillage of super petrol,” he stated.

The incident occured opposite to the Uganda Properties Container Freight Station near the Changamwe round-about.

Following this, a heavy traffic snarl up was experienced in the area.

Residents coming from Mikindani, Changamwe, Magongo or Miritini were forced to walk on foot to cross the closed channel.

At the same time, people who wished to access the airport or the SGR station in Miritini from the town centre were forced to cross on foot before taking another vehicle from opposite side.

This is the second incident happening this year.

On May 20, a train carrying 250,000 litres of super petrol derailed and about five wagons capsized into the ocean.

Mombasa Firefighters, Kenya Defence Forces, Mombasa County goverment officials and Kenya Railways officers were deployed to clear the road, which was opened 24 hours later.