Kenyan judge re-elected VP of Africa rights court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Kenyan judge Ben Kioko has been re-elected Vice-president of the Arusha-based African Court for Human and People’s Rights.

Kioko garnered 45 votes out of the 55 AU member states.

Kioko was first elected as a judge of the African court in July 2012 for a six-year term.

The elections were conducted at the start of the African Court’s 31st Ordinary Session which ends Monday.

Judge Aboud Imani of Tanzania (Eastern zone) was also elected to the court replacing Uganda’s Solomon Bossa who has joined the International Criminal Court.

The court has jurisdiction over all cases and disputes submitted to it concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Protocol and any other relevant human rights instruments ratified by the states concerned.