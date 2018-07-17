Kenya Power bosses bail hearing interrupted by black out

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 – The bail application hearing for 14 top Kenya Power officials was interrupted after black out in the courtroom forced adjournment.

The lawyers defending the accused were arguing their application before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on why the accused should be granted bail when the power went off.

“These are parents, these are husbands and wives of specific people some of whom are here you honor. And silently, there is a plea that is coming from them in your court room. Although not voiced, it is there within them, ‘protect my family, my family member has been detained since Friday,” lawyer Harrisson Kinyanjui argued.’

The prosecution had strongly opposed the application arguing that they are likely to interfere with the case.

Ken Tarus, who was suspended as Managing Director and his predecessor Ben Chumo are among the officials who denied charges related to the purchase of the transformers.

The Kenya Power Board has already appointed Engineer Jared Omondi Otieno as acting Managing Director to bridge the gap and ensure smooth operations.

The announcement on the new appointments was made by Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, who also named other officials in critical positions that were left vacant.