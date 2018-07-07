Kenya bids farewell to UN Country Director Zewde

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The United Nations Country Director General, Sahle-Work Zewde has been redeployed to the African Union headquarters ending her seven-year stay in the country.

Zewde who has been the head of the United Nations Office in Nairobi since 2011 is set to take over as the United Nation’s Special Representative to the AU following her appointment by Secretary General António Guterres.

While biding her farewell at a luncheon held in Nairobi yesterday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma commended Zewde for the active role she played in nurturing a strong working relationship between Kenya and the UN.

She promised to continue working closely with Zewde for the furtherance of partnership between Kenya and the UN.