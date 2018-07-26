Kalonzo to mediate Raila, Wetangula row

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has promised to mediate between co-principals Raila Odinga and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in an effort to diffuse the widening cracks within the National Super alliance (NASA).

Musyoka dismissed claims that the Opposition coalition was on its death bed saying the exchanges are a sign a vibrant internal democracy.

“Looking at the papers today, I saw fireworks politics. I think Kenyans are getting tired of that type of politics. We lose the God-given virtue of tolerance by not listening to each other,” he said in his address during a conference on mediation at Strathmore University.

“I consider myself an important player in the NASA family and I am not aware of the pronounced ‘death’ of NASA Coalition.”

This comes barely a week after Wetangula’s outburst in Machakos where he accused Odinga of betraying the coalition.

The Ford- Kenya Leader, who holds that NASA is no longer politically relevant, accused Odinga of orchestrating his downfall by plotting his removal as Senate Minority Leader.

This allegation did not go done well with a section of ODM members who dismissed the Bungoma Senator as a ‘dishonest coward’.

“Wetangula is the least person to talk about betrayal. He does not believe in any values that a politician worth his title should hold. Shouting hoarse in funerals and weddings won’t make him a latter day saint. His past betrays him,” they charged.

The relationship between the Opposition leaders began developing cracks in March, shortly after Odinga shocked the nation when he and President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands outside the Office of the President and sealed a national unity pact dubbed ‘Building Bridges initiatives’.