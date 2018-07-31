Jumwa, Dori in trouble over utterances against Raila

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement has written show cause letters to Msambweni lawmaker Suleiman Dori and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa over “outbursts against party leadership.”

A letter signed by National Party Chairman John Mbadi gave the duo seven days to respond or risk disciplinary action.

Jumwa is facing accusation that she allegedly made the following utterance on July 15, 2018: “People should not attack me, they should attack Raila Odinga who forgot all the efforts that the Opposition had in store for Kenya and supported the Jubilee administration.”

In the same meeting, Mbadi says the Malindi MP is quoted saying: “I have no contract with ODM”

“These pronouncements are tantamount to declaration of termination of or intention to terminate your membership of the party,” reads part of a-show-cause letter.

On his part, Dori is accused of declaring that “the coastal people have been betrayed by Raila Odinga and ODM and should look elsewhere to realise some development.”

“These pronouncements are tantamount to declaration of termination of or intention to terminate your membership of the ODM party,” reads the show cause letter.

Dori and Jumwa have recently declared support for Deputy President William Ruto.