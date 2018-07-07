I’m serious on scrapping fee on Nairobi public toilets—Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7-Public toilets will soon be free after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced plans to revert all the 68 in the city back to the county government, vowing that the decision is irreversible.

Sonko said his decision for the county to take over management of public toilets will ease operations and management.

While speaking in Kayole on Saturday at the launch of a monthly clean-up exercise for the city, Sonko accused those in toilet business of corruption and mismanagement, saying Nairobi residents should not be charged for simply seeking to answer a call of nature.

“City residents should not be charged to use public toilets. It is unfair to charge voters of Nairobi to use a public facility,” he said.

Public toilets in the city currently charge between Sh5 to Sh50 depending on the service offered.

Sonko said that a private firm will be contracted to manage the facilities, with the county government only catering for the expenses.

There are 68 public toilets in Nairobi, 17 of which are within the Central Business District, where City Hall receives around Sh6.2 million in revenue annually.

In January 2017, Adrian Kamotho, a city resident petitioned the High court to order the county government to scrap the fee charged on the use of public facilities. The matter is still pending in court.

Currently, the toilets are run through public-private partnerships.