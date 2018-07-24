Illegal dumpsites to be transformed into recreational parks, says Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – All illegal dumpsites within estates in Nairobi County will be converted into state-of-the-art playing fields for children and the youth, Governor Mike Sonko has announced.

The dumpsites, which were an eye-sore within the estates, will be cleaned up and the County Government will put in place recreational centres where young ones can play and nurture their talents.

Governor Sonko has successfully transformed one of such centres, which was a dumpsite in Kangemi, to a modern playing field where children can now enjoy.

A video of that transformed place has gone viral on social media with Nairobians urging the Governor to keep up the good work.

On Tuesday, after seeing the success of the transformed Kangemi dumpsite, Sonko announced that all dumpsite will now be transformed into modern recreational centres.

“We will now embark on an initiative of transforming these dumpsites into modern playing grounds where our children can be able to play and nurture their talents,” said Sonko.

The Governor said other areas which will be considered in transformation are Korogocho, Githogoro in Westlands, Motherland in Kamukunji, California, English Press, Makadara, Jamaica in Sinai, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Mukuru kwa Reuben and Powerlines in Dandora and Umoja.

Sonko said that he will do whatever it takes to make sure that all Nairobians enjoys good services and a serene environment.

He said the issues of garbage collection have been devolved into Ward levels and everyone should participate in making the city clean.

“We are doing monthly clean-up exercises , in which everyone should participate. This time round we are going to Kangemi area to make it a better place than ever,” said Sonko.

Kangemi area MCA Paul Mahamba has welcomed the initiative and thanked Governor for the wonderful project in his region.

Mahamba added that if all elected leaders were like Governor Sonko, Kenya would have gone far in terms of development and service delivery.

“This is a very noble idea. We really believe in our Governor in his initiatives to try and change Nairobi. We have since seen changes as Nairobi is becoming greener and greener,” said Mahamba.

Environment, Water and Energy Executive Member Larry Wambua said that locals have welcomed the idea and they have personally employed two guards who are manning the transformed places.

He said at the same time they have set aside a designated area where the Kangemi residents will be collecting their garbage together before the county trucks come for collection.

“Community members have said they are really happy because of this project,” said Wambua.

Immaculate Otieno, a renowned fish monger in Kangemi, said that she is very happy because since the environment is clean, she expects to make good money from her business.

“We are happy for this project. I’m now going to expand my business and also start selling mandazi to the youth who will be coming to play here,” she said.