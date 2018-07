Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced that the Migori County Senate seat by-election will be held on October 8 this year.

The position fell vacant after the death of Senator Ben Olouch, following a long battle with cancer.

The late senator was a member of the Raila Odinga led Orange Democratic Movement, which has a massive following in the region.

Migori County being an opposition stronghold, ODM is likely to retain the seat.