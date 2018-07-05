IEBC says ready to handle by-elections

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has assured of the commission’s preparedness to handle upcoming by-elections slated for August.

Chebukati who appeared before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday said the Baringo South parliamentary and Migori senatorial by-elections will be handled effectively.

He allayed fears of delays in the by-elections and exuded confidence that the commission was up to the task despite the perceived image on the current state of the IEBC.

“The commission has approved procedures for conducting elections based on constitutional and statutory provisions. The same procedures will be used for purposes of the upcoming elections and any other those which the courts would rule that there would be one,” he said.

Chebukati’s assurances followed questions by members of the William Cheptumo-led committee who were concerned about the poll body’s readiness to handle the by-elections after the resignation of four commissioners.

While backing his assurances, the IEBC Chairman told the lawmakers that the commission was properly constituted despite the resignations of their colleagues who threw in the towel after and before the heat of last year’s elections.

“The Constitution which is the supreme law of the land clearly states that any independent commission shall constitute of a minimum of three commissioners or a maximum of nine,” he said.

Chebukati however cautioned that the commission needed to access monies allocated to it citing instances where it has faced constraints in accessing monies from the National Treasury since April of this year.

He told the lawmakers that the commission has not been able to access a total of Sh1.4 billion which was meant for the running of the commission’s operations.

“The commission’s efforts by way of correspondences and visitations to the National Treasury have not borne any favourable response,” he said.

Cheptumo was however not satisfied with Chebukati’s assurances and said that much needed to be done especially on the issue of quorum.

The suspension of the commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba also featured prominently at the session with the legislators concerned why Chebukati suspended him again despite an initial court ruling that quashed the suspension.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and Kandara MP Alice Wahome faulted Chebukati for blatantly disregarding court orders, saying the action suggested that the move was done in bad faith.

Commissioner Abdi Guliye however defended the commission’s position and said that it was imperative for Chiloba to be away to allow an audit probe to be conducted devoid of any interference.

“The commission thought it was wise to send Chiloba on compulsory leave because the ongoing audit in the commission is directly linked to him,” he said.

At the same time, commissioner Guliye shrugged off calls by Dagoretti MP Charles Kiarie to disband the electoral body.

He said such calls are unfounded and defended the commission’s track record insisting that IEBC had accomplished much since they were appointed to office.

“Since our appointment we have accomplished much and improved the face and credibility of the commission and therefore the dissolution calls are not recommended,” he said.

According to Kiarie, the commission should be reconstituted afresh because of what he described as lack of sufficient public confidence.