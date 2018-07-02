Identification of victims of Gikomba fire tragedy to be done on Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The identification of bodies from last week’s fire in Gikomba will begin Monday morning at the Chiromo Mortuary.

Nine of the 17 bodies are said to have been burnt beyond recognition, while the rest have been identified.

Seventy people sustained serious injuries from the fire whose cause is yet to be established, but most of them have been discharged from hospital.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have assured that comprehensive investigations will be carried out to establish the cause of the inferno, which traders have blamed on business rivalry.

The autopsy is part of the probe into the Thursday morning fire incident at the market that also left 70 people with serious injuries.

A multi-agency team has been put in place to investigate the cause of the fire as there have been claims it was the work of arsonists or electric fault.

The number of the injured currently stands at 57 with eight people in critical condition as doctors race against time to save them.

Matiangi said police are determined to bring to an end the frequent fires which some traders have attributed to business rivalry.