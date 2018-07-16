Hospital ordered to pay family Sh6mn for negligence

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 16 – A court has ordered the Makindu Hospital to pay a family at Kiambani, Makueni County Sh6 million after a hot bulb fell on their new born baby, minutes after he was born in 2013.

The baby sustained serious burns which led to amputation of his leg three months later.

The parents filed a complaint to the Ministry of Health after their son lost his leg and later sued the hospital.

Makindu Resident Magistrate Gerald Mutiso in delivering the judgement said the doctors and the hospital neglected in ensuring their equipment was in order.

Speaking after the ruling, they expressed joy saying justice has been served.