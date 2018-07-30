High Court quashes SRC decision capping JSC paid meetings

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – The High Court has quashed a decision by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) limiting the number of monthly meetings by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to eight.

According to Justice Chacha Mwita, the advisory by SRC was interfering with the independence of the Judiciary.

Mwita noted that the role of SRC is limited to reviewing and setting remuneration of state officers.

Consequently, SRC has been barred from interfering with the judicial independence of the JSC.

SRC had limited the number of meetings that the JSC could hold in a bid to cut down on the amount of money spent on allowances.

JSC had contested the October 25 move capping the number of paid monthly meetings arguing it will affect the recruitment of judiciary appointments.