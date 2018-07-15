Govt sets aside Sh3bn to rebuild Gikomba Market

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The government has set aside Sh3 billion to rebuild Gikomba Market in a bid to stop fire incidences that frequent the market.

Deputy President William Ruto has said the market would be rebuilt in the next two years.

Ruto was speaking on Sunday at the AIPCA Kayole Church, where he promised that the fires at Gikomba Market would now be a thing of the past.

At least 15 people died while 60 were injured in June when a fire that broke out in the wee hours of the morning at the expansive market.

This year alone, the market has been ravaged by three fires with victims and some leaders reading mischief in the incidents.

Fires at the market spread quickly due to makeshift structures that are very close to each other.

“We have to stop these incidences of fires ever year, that is the reason we are investing Sh3 billion,” he stated.

The market is the heart of informal trade, with merchandise ranging from second hand clothes to groceries.

The Deputy President also had good news for Eastlands dwellers promising to issue a total of 30, 000 title deeds by the end of the year, and investment in road network.

“We have set aside Sh4 billion for road construction in Eastlands, about 100 kilometres. We now have a firm contract and we will be monitoring the construction,” Ruto told congregants.