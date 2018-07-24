Govt rights watchdog wants Kibera demolitions stopped

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) now wants the ongoing demolitions and forced evictions in Kibera stopped until the enumeration and relocation of the affected persons is finalised, saying the exercise is not only inhuman but unlawful.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, KNCHR registered disappointment that the evictions were happening despite assurances from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) that no evictions will be done before completion and implementation of the ongoing enumeration and relocation project of affected persons.

“We are gravely concerned by the ongoing forced evictions which have caused immense harm to the Kibera residents through disruption and destruction of their livelihoods. Further, the evictions are in breach of various provisions of national law, international human rights and humanitarian law,” read part of the statement.

The Commission further wants the government to offer adequate humanitarian support to respond to the immediate needs of the affected people including shelter, food and clothing.

This comes a day after KURA went ahead and demolished structures leaving hundreds of people homeless.

The demolitions started at about 6am Monday and saw bulldozers flatten everything in sight to pave way for the construction of a link road.

Other structures sitting in the proposed road corridor that were demolished include eight learning institutions and religious centres.

Earlier, the affected residents had threatened to demonstrate but through the engagement of stakeholders they resolved to have the evictions done after relocating all the affected persons.

The meetings were facilitated by KNCHR and brought together representatives from KURA, National Lands Commission (NLC), Project Affected Persons (Individuals and Institutions) and Civil Society Organizations.

KURA had assured that schools will not be demolished until the close of the term and until measures are taken to address the plight of the affected students.