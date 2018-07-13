Governors concerned over Senate move to cap house building costs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – The Council of Governors has raised concern over the move by the Senate to limit the budget for the construction of County Chiefs’ houses to Sh45 million.

In a statement, Chairman Josphat Nanok stated that the Senate has no power to do the budgeting for counties.

“That, whereas the Senate plays the oversight role, they are not mandated to do budgeting for counties,” he said.

“With regard to the capping on the official Governors’ residences, it is ill informed for the Senate to reject the cost proposals shared by counties and putting a ceiling of up to Sh.45 million to construct Governors official residence,” he stated.

He explained that these are not personal residences, but state properties and it was important to recognize that counties are different and therefore have diverse needs as well as resources.

The Senate had suggested the cap after some counties proposed to spend between Sh100 million to Sh300 million on official residences.

Kirinyaga County had set aside Sh100 million for the construction of the governor’s residence, Embu has allocated Sh75 million while Isiolo put it at Sh60 million.

Kilifi County has set aside Sh214 million for the construction of a deputy governor’s official residence while it has also allocated Sh200 million for the construction of the Speaker’s residence.

Nairobi has allocated Sh130 million for the Speaker’s residence, Uasin Gishu Sh80 million while Garissa has allocated Sh75 million.