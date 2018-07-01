Gikomba fire post-mortems set for Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Post-mortems for 16 victims who died during last week’s Gikomba fire are set to be conducted on Monday.

The bodies were moved to Chiromo Mortuary as a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation started investigating possible causes.

Another 70 people sustained serious burns after the Wednesday dawn fire razed sections of the popular and expansive market in Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the police service will spare no efforts to establish the cause of recent fires in Gikomba and Korogocho markets.

He said police were determined to bring to an end the frequent fires which some traders have attributed to business rivalry.

While ventilating on concerns over frequent fires in the two markets, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said on Friday said the main focus of the multi-agency team would be to examine claims that the Wednesday fire could have been an arson case.

He assured the affected traders that the county government was committed to enhancing the business environment in the city.