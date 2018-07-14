Former KPLC boss Chumo, 2 others arrested for economic crimes

Dr. Ben Chumo speaking at a previous function on installation of underground cables around Nairobi/FILE

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Former Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Chief Executive Officer Ben Chumo and two others were on Saturday morning arrested by CID detectives for suspicion of engaging in economic crimes.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stated that Chumo was arrested alongside Company Secretary Beatrice Meso and the General Manager for Regional Coordination, Peter Mwicigi.

Kinoti said that they would be charged with the fraudulent acquisition of public property, aiding the commission of a felony and abuse of office.

He explained that other charges to be preferred include willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement among others.

