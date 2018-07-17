Find solutions to police housing challenge, Uhuru directs Matiangi and Boinnet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Interior to provide a comprehensive policy framework on how to address the persistent problem of housing in the National Police Service (NPS).

In a colourful ceremony attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the Head of State gave Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet 30 days to come up with a framework and strategy with clear and practical recommendations that will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the police service.

The President issued the new directive at Statehouse Nairobi where he conferred 47 police officers (from both the Regular and Administration Police formations) with the prestigious Head of State Commendation (HSC) for their gallant service while protecting Kenyans in various life-threatening circumstances.

President Kenyatta said were it not for the brave actions of the courageous officers, many Kenyans would have lost their lives.

“Your sacrifice, courage and bravery in serving this country are your greatest contribution to the prosperity of this country,” President Kenyatta told the jubilant officers.

The Head of State also applauded the National Police Service for their role in maintaining peace and stability during the last general elections.

“Your role in ensuring peace, law and order was maintained during the 2017 elections and your contribution in management of elections security is something worth acknowledging,” added President Kenyatta.

He said the Government will continue the ongoing accelerated investments in the National Police Service (NPS) to ensure the service remains efficient and effective to deliver its security mandate to Kenyans.

In this regard, said President Kenyatta, the Government had increased its investment in the NPS from Sh 53.6 billion in 2013 to Sh 97.6 billion in the current 2018/19 financial year, adding that Kenyans expect positive returns for their taxes.

“I therefore expect that such investment should translate into corresponding or equivalent returns on investments,” the President said.

President Kenyatta added that since 2013, the Government has increased the strength of the NPS with 30,000 more officers to attain the current police to population ratio estimated at 1:425.

The President said under the NPS modernization Plan which has been accelerated over the last 6 years, the Government has continued to improve logistical and operational capability to ensure enhanced police mobility, CCTV surveillance of major cities, provision of forensic facilities and better equipment.

Further, the Government continues to improve police welfare through the provision of group life insurance cover, provision of better housing and improvement of salaries and remunerations for the police officers.

Despite these successes, President Kenyatta noted a need to re-examine efficiency within the security system to identify and seal points of capacity leakages, eliminate wastage and ensure prudent utilization of resources.

Those in attendance included Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua and his Administration Police counterpart Noor Gabow and among other top government and police officers.