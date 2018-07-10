Fight against graft not about you, Wandayi tells CoG

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Opiyo Wandayi has slammed the Council of Governors for the statement they made on Monday purporting that the fight against corruption is targeting them.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Wandayi termed the statements as “unfortunate and selfish.”

“The Council of Governors is a public institution being funded by taxpayers’ money and they should stop making allegations that they are being targeted. Their statements were unfortunate,” said Wandayi.

He called on all Governors to respect the Council as an institution meant to help advance devolution and not protect its members who are faced with corruption cases.

“If you have been tasked with the responsibility of managing the county affairs you should also be prepared to carry the cross for your misconduct. We cannot turn the Council into some refuge where members hide,” said Wandayi.

He lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for his determination to eradicate corruption and called on all Kenyans to support him saying, no one is above the law.

“If there is a fight that we should all unite against is this. We should all support the President and all the institutions that deal with the fight against corruption,” he said.

The Council of Governors Chairperson Josphat Nanok on Monday expressed disappointment in the manner in which Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was handled in the ongoing probe where he’s accused of misusing Sh8 million county funds.

He and his co-accused Bernard Yaite, Allan Ekweny and Samuel Ombui are accused of defrauding the county government of Sh8 million.