Fifth suspect accused of defrauding Brazilian of Sh23mn charged

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – A fifth suspect accused of defrauding a Brazilian national of Sh23 million in a fake gold deal has been charged at the Milimani Law Courts.

Roy Shirekuli who is accused alongside Philip Aroko, lawyer Munzala Rumili, Sikanda Abdala Saleh and Ugandan Kayombya Gorman alias Timothy Mureithi however denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He failed to appear in court on July 24, 2018 when the others were charged because he had travelled to his village in Bungoma County to take care of his ailing mother.

The suspects are said to have obtained the money at the company’s offices on 5th Ngong Avenue between May and June this year.

They allegedly lied about being able to ship eight kilograms of gold to Dubai for the businessman.

Aroko is the director of Avaals Metals Company Ltd that was to sell gold to the complaint.

The five denied the charges before Andayi but Gorman pleaded guilty to an additional charge of being in the country unlawfully.

In an affidavit filed by police officer Gerald Kamwaro, Aroko and Ismael are said to be habitual offenders who have several active cases in criminal courts.

“Aroko has a case in Kibera Law Courts while Ismael has a case of similar nature at Milimani Law Courts in which a warrant of arrest was issued against him,” Kamwaro stated.

He added that this is clear indication that the accused are committing the offences while out on bond and therefor they should be denied bail.

Through their lawyer Stanley Kangai, the accused requested to be released on favourable bond terms.

He added that the fact that the accused have other cases in other courts, does not mean that they do not have a right to bail.

Lawyer George Wajackoyah who was holding brief for the complainant urged the court to grant stringent bond terms.

The court heard that the complainant had travelled from Brazil to Kenya to look for business opportunities and was introduced to the alleged fraudsters.

They are said to have lied to him that they will be able to sell him gold and ship it to Dubai.

After he gave them the money, he is said to have been surprised to find out that upon reaching Dubai there was no such luggage on the plane.

After realizing that the luggage was not available he came back to Kenya and reported the matter.

The accused were released on bond of Sh1 million or a cash bail of Sh500,000 each.