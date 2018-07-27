Ex-Starehe student cycles 500km, raises over Sh2mn for the school

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – A former student of Starehe Boys Centre, Sam Kibiko, has surprised many by his act of selflessness by cycling 500 kilometres to raise funds for his former school.

Kibiko started cycling from July 23 to July 27 from Nairobi-Nanyuki-Meru-Embu and then back to Nairobi to fundraise for the institution.

It is through his love for adventure as well as the passion he has for his former institution that pushed him to cycle for the cause.

“I was here for six years and I didn’t pay a single cent so I felt it’s good to pay back by cycling and raise funds. I want to appreciate all those who supported me with any amount during my journey,” said Kibiko.

He managed to raise over Sh2 million from well-wishers across the country.

In support, Centum Investment Company Limited handed over a cheque of Sh500,000.

For Kibiko, giving back to the society is not only through money but you can use what you love doing and create an impact.

He further called upon other former students of Starehe Boys Centre to come out and support the institution, which is reported to be struggling with funding.

“It’s upon us to support this school, we know the situation here and this is our home so let’s come out and give what we have. We owe this institution a lot,” he said.

Starehe Boys Centre came into the limelight early this year after it emerged that the institution is grappling with a financial crisis.

According to the Acting Director of the institution Josephat Mwaura, Starehe depends on well-wishers to fund its operations after donors withdrew funding.

He expressed gratitude to Kibiko for his gesture and called upon other well-wishers to continue supporting the institution.

“The initiative he has carried out is very important but more importantly he has mobilized the country to support us and we want to really appreciate what Kenyans are doing for us and we commit to continue producing outstanding men out of Starehe,” said Mwaura.

Out of the 1,000 boys, approximately 70 per cent of them depend on sponsors for support.

This includes food, accommodation and fees.

This means if they do not get adequate funding from well-wishers a good number of needy students could lose out on their education.

We also learnt that each student requires approximately Sh140,000 for fees and other requirements annually.

Founded in 1959 by the late Dr Geoffrey Griffin, who died on June 28, 2005 at the age of 72, and other two co-founders, Geoffrey Geturo and Joseph Gikubu (both who have died), Starehe is a charitable institution that provides care and education for boys in need.