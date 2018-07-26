Ex-Nyandarua Governor surrenders to EACC over Sh50m scam

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi has presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) offices in Nyeri for questioning over a Sh50 million water and sewerage tender.

Mwangi was accompanied by the former County Government’s Water County Executive Grace Wanjiru Gitonga.

The governor escaped arrest Wednesday night at his private school, Nyahururu Elite.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that the decision to charge the officials followed a report by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Others to face arrest include former county officers Kihiu Gichinga and John Ngigi and Jesse Wachira Mwangi.

The DPP further recommended the arrest and prosecution of the owners of M/S Tahal Consulting Engineers Ltd, Chen Yochanan Ofer and Albert Attias for fraudulently acquiring public property.

The former governor and Gitonga will be charged with “failure to comply with procurement laws relating to public procurement, contrary to section 45 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.”

The two will also be charged with engaging in a project without prior planning, contrary to procurement laws.

The former governor also faces a charge of abuse of office, contrary to section 46 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Investigations into the matter have been going on since 2014.