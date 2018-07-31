Ex-Governor Mwangi finally free after posting bond

Shares

, NYAHURURU, Kenya, Jul 31 – Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi was on Monday evening set free after spending five days in custody.

Mwangi and two accomplices Grace Gitonga former Nyandarua Water CEC and Kihiu Gaiko, the County’s Water engineer were ordered to pay bonds of Sh10 million each with a surety of similar amount by a Nakuru Court in a case where they are implicated in abuse of office and corruption.

The three spent the weekend in police custody after they failed to raise the bond on time.

Their lawyers spent the better part of Monday seeking to secure their release.

The sureties from the Ex-Governor and Gaiko were approved on Monday while Gitonga had to wait until Tuesday for her sureties to be made available.

The suspects were referred to the Nakuru High court on Friday after Nyahururu resident magistrate James Wanyanga ruled that he had no jurisdiction to listen to the case.

The trio faced charges associated with corruption where the county is said to have lost over Sh50 million to Tahal Limited, which they denied.

Among the charges were failure to comply with procurement laws, engaging with projects without prior planning, failure to comply with the law relating to procurement laws, abuse of office and prudent acquisition of public property.

The trio had been arrested on Thursday after they had presented themselves to the Nyeri Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) offices.

On Wednesday evening the Director of Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered that the Governor alongside others be prosecuted for faulting procurement laws.