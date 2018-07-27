Ex-Governor Mwangi, 2 others freed on Sh10mn bonds each

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi and his co-accused have been freed on bonds of Sh10 million each with similar sureties after denying corruption charges.

Others freed on bond without an alternative of cash bail are ex-county officials Grace Gitonga and Kihiu Gichinga.

The terms were issued by Chief Magistrate Josphat Burudi who also issued arrest warrants for five other suspects who remain at large.

The three denied charges of abuse of office, flouting of Public Procurement and Disposal Act and failure to comply with laws regarding the management of public funds.



The three who were represented by lawyers Assa Nyakundi and Kariuki Mwangi denied seven counts of abuse of office when they appeared in court.

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti had objected to their release on bond due to the seriousness of the charges the three face and that the case was of public interest.



The lawyers however told the court their clients have co-operated with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers since surrendering in Nyeri when they learnt that they were being sought.



The accused persons are being prosecuted for awarding Tahal Consulting Engineers Ltd, Chen Yochanan Ofer and Albert Attias Sh50,470,513 tender to redesign the Ol Kalou Town sewerage system.



The tender which was awarded during the tenure of Governor Mwangi has been cited as irregular since it had not been planned nor budgeted for during the 2013/2014 financial year.