Esipisu nominated UK envoy, Serem for China

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has listed duty stations for nine ambassadorial nominees in a message sent to the National Assembly.

In the message read by Speaker Justin Muturi, former State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has been chosen to head Kenya’s High Commission in the United Kingdom while ex-Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sarah Serem is tipped to head the embassy in China.

Former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro has been nominated to be the Kenya’s Ambassador to Malaysia.

Former Kenya Air force Commander Samuel Thuita is to be posted to Israel, Paddy Ahenda will head Kenya’s mission in Qatar while Peter Ogego Oginga, Johnson Kimani, Chris Karumba Mburu and Benjamin Langat have nominated to the Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Juba and Namibia missions respectively.

The National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations had previously expressed reservations with the way the nominations had been done, arguing that without duty stations, the vetting exercise would be complicated.

The House Speaker has now directed the Committee to commence the approval hearings and table their reports on or before August 7 to enable the House consider the matter within the statutory timelines.

In March, the committee found itself in a similar dilemma when President Kenyatta picked former MPs Wilfred Machage and Mohamed Shidiye, former Principal Secretary Richard Ekai and former CEO of Kenya Urban Roads Authority John Oguna for appointment to serve as ambassadors but did not indicate their stations.

The committee wrote to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua seeking clarification on the nominations and bringing to his attention that the only way they could proceed was for the Executive to indicate the stations in which they were to serve.