I was drugged and dumped in Nakuru, says abducted Baringo MCA

, NAKURU, Kenya Jul 2 – A County Assembly Member from Baringo who was abducted on Sunday has been found.

Nelson Lotela of Silale Ward was found in Sobea area of Nakuru early Monday, while tired and confused.

Speaking to a KTN News Reporter from his hospital bed at the Kabarak University Health Centre, the MCA said he was not able to recognize the people who took him away, but he is certain they were not police officers.

“They were all armed, but they were not police officers because they kept dodging roadblocks by diverting to junctions,” he said.

Medics at the hospital have declared him out of danger.

Lotela said he was heading home at around 5pm on Sunday, when two vehicles with concealed number plates blocked his car just before he could cross River Nginyany in Baringo.

“They were all armed and they forced me into one of the cars and drove for several kilometers,” he said, “I kept asking them where they were taking me and that is when they slapped me and blindfolded me. They eventually dumped me in a plantation and I thought they were cocking their guns, but they left and that is when I found my way out. I am just too lucky to be alive.”

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has told Capital FM News that the matter is under investigations, with the aim of finding the culprits.

In June last year, the abduction of another MCA, Thomas Minito, ended tragically after his body was found three days later.