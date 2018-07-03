DPP approves prosecution of Governor Ojaamong, 9 others

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Governor Sospeter Ojaamong is among 10 officials from Busia County who will face various charges over the acquisition of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Services from a private firm.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved the charges following investigations conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Ojaamong will be charged with flouting procurement procedures with his actions said to have led to the loss of more than Sh8 million.

“The suspects will be charged with several offences including conspiracy to commit an offence of Economic Crime contrary to section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA),” the DPP said in a statement.

Investigations into the matter have been going on since 2016.

The EACC says the governor single-sourced Madam R Ltd and gave it a tender for waste management.

It stated that once the tender was awarded, the county paid another company with a similar name, Madam R, but which was a sole proprietorship.

The anti-graft watchdog said there is no evidence that the company did any work or has the expertise.

At least four more governors are likely to face charges once investigations by the EACC into various cases are complete, according to a report tabled in Parliament recently.