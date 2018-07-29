DP Ruto welcomes Wiper move to support Jubilee Government

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has praised the move by Wiper Party to support the government in implementing its development agenda for Kenyans.

Ruto said it is time leaders’ put aside issues of the last General Election and take a common stand on matters of development.

Speaking at Ngunga Catholic Church in Matungulu constituency, Machakos County on Sunday, on Sunday, Ruto hailed the move by Wiper leaders to work with Jubilee in implementing its Big Four Agenda of manufacturing, housing, healthcare and food security.

Present were MPs Stephen Mule (Matungulu – Wiper), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South – Jubilee), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East – Jubilee), Fabian Muli (Kangundo – Muungano), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala – Chap Chap), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town – Jubilee) and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

The MPs said Ruto was the best leader to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022 General Election.

“The decision by Wiper leaders to work with Jubilee is important. We welcome them so that we serve Kenyans together,” said Ruto.

He said issues of campaigns; elections and positions were ‘now behind us’, saying what was remaining was service delivery to the people.

“We went through elections last year and issues of parties, positions and campaigns are now behind us. What is remaining is for us as leaders to serve the people,” he said.

“This is why we welcome the friendship and partnership of parties, Wiper being the latest to join us in our efforts to transform our country through provision of services such as electricity, water, health, education and roads as we make this country a better home for its citizens,” added Ruto.

He said the fight against mismanagement and wastage of resources could only be successful if leaders put aside their political differences and work together.

“Jubilee under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to welcome our brothers in embracing efforts aimed at building bridges of friendship in uniting the country and ensure implementation of its agenda for Kenyans,” he said.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee Party agenda for the country that was started in 2013 was progressing well.

He said Machakos County has benefitted from 190 kilometers of tarmac roads with the number of households connected to electricity increased from 61,000 in 2013 to 130,000 households this year.

Ruto said Sh700 million would be used to connect 20,000 new households to electricity in Machakos County in phase two and three Last Mile power project.

“The ongoing construction of Sh2.2 billion water canal in Yatta is part of our efforts to solve the problem of water shortages in some parts of this county. More water projects will soon be initiated in Mwala and Machakos Town,” said Ruto.

The MPs said they have resolved to support the government in implementing its Big Four Agenda for the country.

They, however, vowed to support Ruto for presidency when President Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

“We want to make it clear that no one will gag us from talking about 2022 politics. What we are saying is that Mr Ruto is the ideal candidate to take over from President Kenyatta because he is committed on development,” said Muli.

Musyoka criticized some few individuals who he said were hell-bent on undermining the close working relations between the President and the Deputy President to create an impression that the Kikuyu community would not vote for Ruto in 2022.

Munyaka said he was confident Kenyans would give Ruto the opportunity to lead the country in 2022.

“What we are witnessing is a situation similar to when some people wanted to change the constitution to stop the then Vice President Daniel Moi from succeeding the Founding Father Jomo Kenyatta,” said Munyaka

“Some individuals are now calling for change of the Constitution with the intention of preventing Mr Ruto from succeeding President Kenyatta. But they will not succeed in their mission,” added Munyaka.

MP Musyoka said Ruto is the best candidate among the current crop of leaders who is well placed to succeed President Kenyatta when the time comes.

“My choice of Mr Ruto in 2022 is because he can be reached, he is sympathetic, he can socialize and he is a generous person who is ready to share what he has with the poor in he society,” said Musyoka.

Maangi said President Kenyatta has a true friend who has stood with him during difficult moments and was capable of taking over when his term comes to an end in 2022.

“When parents get a hardworking deputy principal in school, they will always want him to succeed the principal. This is why Kenyans want Mr Ruto who is hardworking to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022,” said Maangi.