DP Ruto warns local contractors to up their game

, NAVAKHOLO, Kakamega Jul 20 – Deputy President William Ruto is urging local road contractors to up their game or else they would be driven out of business by stiff competition from international players.

He said it was unfortunate that Kenyan contractors were letting down the country at the hour of need by failing to adhere to basic work agreements.

“It is a shame that when local contractors are given work, they fail to deliver. Yet, when we bring other contractors to work on our infrastructure, we complain,” said Ruto.

He noted that the government would not compromise on the standards required in road construction to satisfy the whims of lazy local contractors.

“The slow pace and sub-standard work on the Musikoma-Buyofu-Mungachi road is a symbol of how local contractors are failing us,” the Deputy President said.

Ruto was speaking on Friday in Chebuyusi, Navakholo Constituency during the laying of foundation stone for the construction of the Kenya Medical Training College-Navakholo Campus.

He noted that the government would equip the facility this September in readiness for the admission of students in January next year.

“I call upon the youths to make use of these facilities to boost their capacity. We are also modernising technical colleges across the country to instill the young people with skills that will help the government in attaining the Big Four Agenda,” he observed.

Ruto was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba, National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, MPs Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) and Ayub Savula (Lugari).

The Deputy President urged politicians to focus on issues that add value to people.

Wangwe said the politics of divisions and tribalism was over, a sentiment that was echoed by Washiali, Injendi and Khamala.

Savula said for more development to be realised in Western, Luhyas need to leave opposition politics.

“I am not going to lie to our people that they join NASA. That sea has dirty water such that our ship cannot sail through,” he said.

Khamala, who was elected on Amani National Congress ticket, a Nasa affiliate party, said the time for supporting the Opposition outfit was over.

“I have moved on…I am going to support the government and its development agenda,” said the legislator.

Achesa said he would ensure that Western leaders unite in pushing further development in the region.