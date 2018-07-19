Don’t politicise graft war, Opposition MPs tell section of Jubilee lawmakers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – Three opposition Members of Parliament have criticized their colleagues in the Jubilee camp over their remarks that the fight on corruption is targeting the Deputy President William Ruto and members of his community.

The MPs Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi have faulted the Rift Valley MPs for the remarks they made Wednesday that the war on graft is leaning towards the Kalenjin community.

The lawmakers who spoke at Parliament Buildings Thursday, told off their Jubilee colleagues not to politicize the war against graft.

While reacting to the recent arrests of Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus, his predecessor Ben Chumo and eight other senior managers over impropriety in acquisition of faulty transformers and irregular award of contracts, the lawmakers termed the DP Ruto allies remarks as unfortunate that serve as a deterrent in the purge on graft.

“These proponents of corruption have resorted to the old and tired tribal line of our people are being targeted, this has been the modus operandi of corrupt crooks in this country and we cannot allow,” Nyamita said.

On Wednesday, MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut), Benard Koros (Sigowet-Soin) and David Sankok (nominated) sensationally claimed that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was targeting leaders from the Kalenjin community in a bid to scuffle the 2022 succession politics.

Nyamita said such remarks were a clear indication that the legislators were not in support of the war on graft and questioned their loyalty to Jubilee party, wondering why they are not in full support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The President has been leading the war on graft, but it is astonishing to see those who claim to be in Jubilee Party being biased on those being arrested,” he said.

Nyamita asked the Rift valley MPs to retract their statements and apologize to Kenyans immediately.

“It is this kind of attitude that has interfered with the war on corruption in the past, they must apologize to Kenyans forthwith,” he said.

Osotsi said leaders regardless of any political affiliation should join hands in combating corruption that has led to the loss of billions of shillings.

“Whether in government or in opposition, leaders should be ion full support in eliminating this vice called corruption,” he said.

At the same time Osotsi asked the DPP Noordin Haji not to be intimidated by dark forces who are out to see him not succeed in the purge on corruption.

Atandi said there were no sacred cows, and anyone suspected and found culpable of committing economic crime should be dealt with accordingly.