DNA will delay burial of 9 Gikomba fire tragedy victims: official

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – Nine families whose relatives perished in last week’s Gikomba fire tragedy will have to wait for one month, to bury their loved ones, because authorities are relying on a DNA exercise to identify them.

17 people were burnt to death in the inferno that flattened the city’s largest open-air market, in what many say is a case of arson blamed on rivalry between traders or private developers eying prime plots at the banks of Nairobi River.

Chiromo mortuary head of human anatomy Prof. Peter Gichangi says it will take at least 30 days to match the DNA samples taken from relatives

against those extracted from the bodies.

Professor Gichangi said they are working on the eight other bodies which are identifiable to ensure they are released to families for burial from Wednesday.

“Tracing, Identification, and post-mortem activities have been completed,” he said of the exercise that lasted more than 6 hours, ““We anticipate the individuals who are not here to be able to view their loved ones from Wednesday when we have prepared the bodies. Relatives should not come tomorrow.”

According to authorities, 22 people are still admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital, while 50 others have been discharged.

Thirsty seven-year-old Isaiah Esabia, who separated with his wife 3 years ago, was among relatives who turned up at the mortuary to know the fate of his children whom he has not seen since December.

“I just want to know the fate of my children. I want to see them dead or alive,” a visibly disturbed Esabia would say.

He said he learnt of the tragedy from the media when he saw his former wife wailing on TV after failing to locate the children, and got concerned of their fate because he was no longer in touch with the woman he called his former wife whom he identified as Grace Kavekie.

“I want to see them (children) dead or alive,” he said, often shuttling from one corner to the other while on phone.

He claimed the children’s mother forcefully separated them from him and did not know their whereabouts.

Esabia said he last saw his 14-year-old daughter last year in December. He was not specific on when last he saw the two other children.

“Their mother came for her when I was away and went with her,” he said, “I consoled myself and hoped they will return some day.”