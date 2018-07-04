DNA tests necessary for Emali accident victims

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 7 – DNA sampling will be performed on bodies of those who perished in the Emali accident Wednesday morning.

Mukaa Acting Police Chief Paul Odede said the nine bodies had been transferred to the Chiromo Mortuary in readiness for the tests.

Odede told Capital FM News the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and some only parts remained.

Four people were still being treated at the Kilome Nursing Home following the accident.

He said 18 people had been treated and discharged.

So far 10 people are still unaccounted for following the morning accident, according to police.

“For now, nine bodies have been confirmed. We can’t say for sure how many more are dead,” said Odede.

Police report the bus driver was speeding when the accident occurred.

Odede said the impact experienced as the lorry and bus collided head on caused the bus to go up in flames.