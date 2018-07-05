DCI officer summoned over missing Egyptian

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – An investigating officer has been summoned to appear before Justice Luka Kimaru on Friday to explain the disappearance of Egyptian national Ahmed Samy Saad who is said to have been under custody of the police.

The summon was issued despite the officer, Hassan Massa, swearing an affidavit in which he denied holding Saad.

The foreigner is alleged to have been picked by security agents from his residence on Raphta Road, in Nairobi over two weeks ago.

According to his wife, Saad was arrested at around 1am by a battalion of 13 police officers on June 25 and taken to an undisclosed location.

In an affidavit sworn by Massa however, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said it had no knowledge of Saad’s whereabouts.

The aggrieved family through lawyer Michael Amalemba, argue that police have concealed material facts about the suspect whom they picked from his house after carrying out a search.

The lawyer told the court that Saad’s wife contends that the police visited their home at wee hours and conducted a search before taking away a Mac laptop, a Samsung laptop and three mobile telephones.

The police inquired about her husband’s bank account details as well as those of his companies after which they took his phone, passport and later took a photo of him before taking him away, she said.

“Immediately after the arrest, I went various police stations in an effort to establish why he had been arrested.