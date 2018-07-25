DCI begins recruitment process of 500 investigators

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has kicked off the process of recruiting 500 investigators.

Through an advertisement, the DCI stated that it is looking for officers currently serving at the Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service.

It indicated that it is seeking to hire Potential Crime Investigators, Potential Forensic Science Experts, Potential Crime Intelligence Collectors and Analysts, Medical Practitioners, Artisans and Drivers.

“Academic qualifications include a minimum mean grade of “C” Plain with “C” plain in English, and, or Kiswahili at KCSE or its equivalent from an accredited examination body, or b) Degree or Diploma in any of the following fields: – Pure Sciences, Applied Sciences, social sciences and must have attained the requirements in 1 (a),” the statement indicated.

Some of the qualifications include professional maturity, integrity and attention to details and proven ability to maintain objectivity, apply logical reasoning and plan tactically.

“Other skills include experience in working with computers including knowledge of oral presentations software, business intelligence, word processing software and Internet,’ it stated.

“Ability to independently analyse complex scenarios or large volume of material and prepare reports that meet professional standards. Work within a multi-faceted crime investigative team concept, with minimum supervision.”