Cuban doctors urged to impart knowledge to local medics

, Nakuru, Kenya Jul 4 – Cuban doctors in the country have been urged to impart technics of disease prevention to their Kenyan counterparts for the benefit of patients.

Receiving the two medics posted to Nakuru County, Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the main reason of the exchange program between Kenya and Cuba was to share knowledge.

“It is important that the medics share on the Cuban healthcare system to their Kenyan colleagues so that they continue with the same practices once the foreign doctors go back home,” said the Governor when he received family Physician, Dr Mayroliz Benitez Rodriguez and a cardiologist, Dr Yanelys Herrera Soto.

“We will also have exchange programs with neighbouring counties on the Cuban doctors during their two-year stay to ensure that residents get treated by different specialists,” said Kinyanjui.

The doctors are part of the 100 deployed in the country for the next two years following an agreement between Kenya and Cuba.

“We shall do everything to ensure that you settle well and that your stay is comfortable,” he said.

Health Chief Officer Dr Samuel Mwaura said the county is in talks with neighboring counties to organize an exchange program so that the county can be served by different specialists.

“The doctors at the referral hospital are excited to receive the Cuban doctors and are eager to learn from them,” Dr Mwaura added.