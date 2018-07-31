CS Amina urges parent, teacher efforts to curb school unrest

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has called on parent and teacher intervention to ensure students are disciplined both at home and in school.

While appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, Mohamed attributed the wave of school unrest to fear of exams and drug abuse by students among other possible causes.

“Some of the reasons that may have or may cause students unrest are indiscipline, drug and substance abuse. Reaction to change management especially after we had school principals transferred and inadequate school facilities among others may have also contributed,” said Mohamed.

She said that the ministry will not relent in the fight against the vice that has seen one 108 schools affected leading to loss property.

“The ministry has implemented and continues to implement recommendations of taskforce reports commissioned by ministry and has put in place a multi-agency standing committee to review and continuously advice on the implementation process. We will do our best to bring the school unrest to a stop,” outlined Mohamed.

She also explained that her ministry has taken some short-term measures to curb the vice which include close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government as well as ensuring that the schools adhere to the student transfer policy as elaborated under Regulation 40 of the Basic Education Regulations, 2015 among others.

According to her, a total of 198 arrests have so far been made and once the investigation is over the culprits will face the full force of the law.

Nairobi County leads in the number of arrests made with 37 people followed by Makueni County with 34 arrests and in third position is Homabay County with 26.

The least affected counties were Kericho, West Pokot and Kisii.

Currently, 63 schools which were adversely affected have since been closed.

The Kibiwott Melly-led committee (MP, Tinderet) asked the ministry to speed up investigations and ensure that all the causes of schools’ unrest are well addressed.