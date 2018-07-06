Court to rule on Ojaamong bail application Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong will know his fate Friday whether he will spend the weekend in police custody when the High Court rules on whether he will be released on bond.

Ojaamong alongside five other suspects were on Wednesday jointly accused of flouting procurement procedures with their actions said to have led to the loss of more than Sh8 million.

The Busia Governor is accused of acquiring integrated solid waste management services from a private firm, yet it was not budgeted for in the county’s budget for the financial year 2013/2014.

The second time serving governor was arrested after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges against him other county officials.

The governor has been under the radar of the anti-graft body since 2016 when investigations began to establish the alleged embezzlement of public coffers.

The EACC says the governor single-sourced Madam R Ltd and gave it a tender for waste management.

It stated that once the tender was awarded, the county paid another company with a similar name, Madam R, but which was a sole proprietorship.

According to EACC, there is no evidence that the company did any work or has the expertise.

At least four more governors are likely to face charges once investigations by the EACC into various cases are complete, according to a report tabled in Parliament recently.