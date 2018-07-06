Court to rule on bail for killer dam owners

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The court will Friday morning rule on the bail application for two top officials of Patel Dam in Solai after denying manslaughter charges when they were arraigned in court on Thursday.

The dam owner Perry Kasangara and the estate Managing Director Vinoj Jaya Kumar spent the night at the Naivasha Police Station on the orders of the court.

They were charged after presenting themselves at the Naivasha Police Station, following orders by the Director of Public Prosecutions who wanted them arrested.

Both denied manslaughter charges over the deaths of 47 people who perished when the dam in Solai burst at night, leaving a trail of destruction in a nearby village.

The prosecution is opposed to their release from custody, arguing that the crime they are facing is serious given the loss of lives the tragedy at their dam caused.

Also set to be charged are officials from the National Environment Management Authority, Water Resources Management Authority and Nakuru County government, who are accused of various omissions of commissions that led to the tragedy.