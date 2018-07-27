Court sends graft case against ex-Nyandarua Governor to Nakuru

Shares

, NYAHURURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi will now be charged in Nakuru over the Sh50mn water and sewerage tender.

Mwangi was transferred to Nakuru after a court in Nyahururu stated that it had no mandate to hear the case.

The governor and two other county officials will be charged with abuse of office and breach of procurements laws.

He spent Thursday night at the Central Police Station in Nyeri after being arrested when he presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) offices.

The investigations established that the County Government of Nyandarua unlawfully awarded Tahal Consulting Engineers Limited a tender to undertake the development of county water master plan, design and review of the Ol Kalou Town Sewerage System and unlawfully paid more than Sh50 million to the entity.

It is said that the contract was issued in 2014 when the county did not have a plan or requisite funds to undertake the project.

Tahal Consulting Engineers is said to have received full payment in two instalments with the initial payment of Sh23.8 million being made on July 2014 while the second of Sh26.5 million was settled in September 2015.