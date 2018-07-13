County administrators, senior police officers shuffled

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has made major changes affecting county administrators in a move meant to enhance management of security in the country.

The most notable change is that of North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh, who has been moved to Harambee House as the new Director of Reforms at the Interior Ministry.

The new Regional Commissioner for North Eastern is Mohamed Birik, who formerly worked in Kirinyaga County as County Commissioner.

Samson Ojwang becomes the County Commissioner in Kirinyaga County, while Ahmed Omar is the County Commissioner for Elgeyo Marakwet.

Abdullahi Hiddi will take over as the County Commissioner for Machakos County.

“The ministry continues to engage in reforms and innovations as it works towards fulfilling its mandate of securing lives and property while at the same time creating a conducive environment for social economic development spearheaded by National and County Governments,” read a statement by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made within the National Police Service.

Douglas Kanja is the new General Service Unit Commandant in changes affecting several police officers.

Kanja takes over from Stephen Chelimo, who has retired from the service after attaining the mandatory age.

Central regional police commander Francis Munyambu has been moved to Rift Valley in the same capacity with Solomon Makau taking his position.

Makau was in the same capacity in the Rift Valley region.

Josephat Kirimi is the new commander of the Presidential Escort Unit, from commanding officer the elite Recce Company.

The changes have been termed as routine, only meant to enhance service delivery.

In the changes, former long-serving personal assistant to Inspector General of Police Patrick Tito was named the commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit.

Tito replaced Charles Mwau who drowned in floods in April 2018 in Makueni.