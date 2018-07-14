Corruption is a serious threat to our economy: Kalonzo

Shares

, KAJIADO, Kenya, Jul 14 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that the war on graft must be sustained as corruption has become a great threat to the economy.

Speaking in Keekonyokie Ward in Kajiado West during a thanks giving ceremony for Grace Parantai, a nominated Wiper MCA, Kalonzo said corruption is quickly eating the Kenyan economy to its deathbed and should be stopped at all costs.

“This war must continue and more effort be put because if anyone blinks now, there will be no Kenya,” he said.

The former Vice President attributed the entry of illegal goods in the country to corruption and faulted the joint parliamentary committee that was probing the entry of contraband sugar for delivering a shoddy report

“This corruption disease is the cause of this contaminated sugar in the country and there was a committee that investigated the whole matter only to come up with a poor report because they were only taking ‘selfies’ with suspects,” he accused.

Kalonzo once again called on all leaders to work together and support President Kenyatta in the fight against what he termed as a cancerous vice.

Other leaders who accompanied the Wiper boss pledged their support for the war against corruption and for a lifestyle audit of all leaders.

Tiaty Legislator William Kamket called on leaders from the Wiper Party and KANU to unite and come up with a great team for 2022 succession politics.

The event was also graced by all Kajiado County Assembly members and the speaker, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, Nominated MP Sammy Seronei, EALA MP Kennedy Musyoka, and Wiper gubernatorial aspirant for Machakos Wavinya Ndeti, among others.