Comprehensive report on SGR employees mistreatment due in one week

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul, 17- Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says a comprehensive report on alleged mistreatment of Kenyan employees at Standard Gauge Railway will be released in one weeks’ time.

Appearing before the Transport and Public Works Committee, Macharia clarified that there are no 5,000 Chinese employees as claimed by a section of the media report.

“Forty-two thousand Kenyans were employed during the first phase of the SGR construction and along the whole route small traders are benefiting from selling different things and therefore employment for our young people is guaranteed,” said Macharia.

He added that as per now, there are only 841 Chinese employed at SGR contrary to media reports adding that the government is focusing on creating employment for all Kenyans regardless of where they come from.

“We are keen on diversity and we have Kenyans who we have taken to china for studies and after our last visit I can confidently say they are making good progress but as per now we have 841 Chinese employees at the SGR,” Macharia added.

Macharia further defended the SGR investment urging leaders and Kenyans at large to support it saying there is enough revenue being collected and there will be enough funds by 2020 to pay the loan.

“If we launched the freight services only January this year six months and today we are in July and now we have 7 freight trains, that is a record performance actually never ever achieved anywhere in terms of SGR operations by 2020 we will be able to cater for the loan,” he said.

The MPs however called on the Ministry of Transport to change the trend of monopoly constructors as far as National Projects such as SGR are concerned.

“This idea of having people from one country being given national projects should be done away with, we should avoid monopoly and allow competition if we are to experience quality delivery,” urged MP for Gatundu South Moses Kuria.

CS Macharia together with Managing Director, Kenya Railways Corporation Athanus Maina are also on Thursday expected to appear before the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities committee to shed more light on alleged racial discrimination at the SGR.