Centre to be opened by Obama in Siaya to benefit 1,000 youths weekly

Former US President Barack Obama's sister Auma says the opening of a state-of-the-art centre for knowledge and learning and excellence in Kisumu on July 16 will enable the youth to realise their potential.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi, Auma stated that the centre will enable children have access to the Internet and books to enable them read.

“The centre is not categorized as an academy, a school but space that will enable the children and young people have access to Internet and a library for the community to be able to read,” Auma said.

Auma further emphasized that it will serve as a safe physical space for children, youth and their families to meet and interact regularly, while participating in different sports and learning activities.

“An international standard size football pitch sponsored by the German Ministry of Development Cooperation, a basketball court funded by the Giants of Africa Foundation, and a volleyball/netball court and other facilities, including a library, IT lab and a vocational centre supported by multiple Sauti Kuu supporters will be launched.”

The centre is set to also offer adult education, sustainable farming techniques and investments.

“The centre is not only going to serve the young people (4-25 years) but the whole county. The potential is really unlimited,” she noted.

Auma said they expect at least 1,000 young people to come through the centre on a weekly basis once it’s opened.

“Play, drama, music, art is part of learning most of which have been taken out of the school system so we are adding value to the main stream education.”

“We are going to be working with local artisans who will teach the children and the youth to improve the quality of their output as well as improve on their work ethics.”

Among the key subjects that will be taught includes: work ethics, civic education, environmental conservation which will address on the forests cover that currently stands at 2pc in Siaya county, financial literacy so that members can understand and know how to acquire and handle money, Life skills and culture that hinder and limit progress especially on children’s rights.

Global icon Oprah Winfrey is among 350 celebrities and notables who will accompany Obama to Kenya on July 16.